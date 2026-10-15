Taylor Sheridan's TV empire isn't just changing what people watch — it's changing where they want to live.

For years, fans of Yellowstone, 1923, Landman and other Sheridan dramas have dreamed of trading city life for wide-open spaces. Now, new data suggests those daydreams are having a measurable impact on the housing market.

According to Realtor.com's Luxury Housing Report, the median price of ranches in the U.S. has climbed 112 percent over the last decade. By comparison, the median price of traditional homes rose 66 percent during the same period.

That's a difference Realtor.com's senior economist, Anthony Smith, says isn't a coincidence.

Ranch properties aren't just riding the broader housing market up: They're outpacing it by a significant margin. Western-style ranches have skyrocketed in popularity thanks in part to the multitude of TV series depicting ranch life, including Yellowstone, The Madison, 1923 and Dutton Ranch.

He added that the shows "introduced ranch culture to a much broader audience, drawing in viewers who fell for the sweeping landscapes and rugged lifestyle long before they ever considered owning a piece of it themselves."

The 'Yellowstone Effect' Is Real

Sheridan's shows don't just tell stories set in the West — they immerse viewers in a lifestyle centered around open land, horses, ranch work and sweeping mountain landscapes.

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For many fans, watching isn't enough. Some are planning trips to filming locations. Others are taking it a step further, searching for homes and ranches in the Mountain West and beyond.

Real estate professionals say they're seeing that interest firsthand.

"We've definitely noticed increased interest since shows like Yellowstone and, more recently, Landman, brought ranch ownership and the energy industry into mainstream conversation," Douglas Elliman Dallas agent Don Davis told Realtor.com.

The cultural influence of Yellowstone and Landman have made a huge impact. Some clients mention these shows because they capture the appeal of owning land and living a more rural lifestyle.

Ranch Living Is More Popular Than Ever

The appeal extends well beyond owning livestock or operating a working ranch.

Many buyers are drawn to the slower pace, privacy, and wide-open spaces Sheridan's series showcases week after week. For some, it's about escaping crowded cities. For others, it's about embracing a lifestyle that feels more connected to nature.

Whether buyers are looking for thousands of acres or simply a home with room to spread out, growing demand has helped push ranch prices well beyond the pace of the broader housing market.