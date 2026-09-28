There's no doubt about it, the country lifestyle is having a moment in pop culture. From Taylor Sheridan projects like Yellowstone and its spinoffs to songs like Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" dominating the charts, there's clearly a market for the cowboy way of life.

Now, a new film called The Rescue looks to extend the love of modern western entertainment and filmmakers looked to Sheridan's roster to fill the cast.

What Is the Film The Rescue About?

The Rescue is a contemporary western about a rodeo star who searches for his daughter after she is kidnapped and held for ransom. It's an action-thriller with 1923 star Brandon Sklenar at the helm.

Sklenar plays Jamie Lee who takes matters into his own hands to find his daughter's kidnappers and bring them to justice, but first he must find where they are hiding her. Accompanied by her dog, Lee must brave the elements as well as a group of men who will stop at nothing to get what they want.

Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison stars alongside Sklenar as famed country singer Kaley Tucker, who is Lee's ex-wife and mother of their daughter. Josh Lucas — who appeared in Yellowstone as John Dutton in a series of flashbacks — also has a role in the film.

Keeping with the trend of borrowing from Sheridan's contacts list, Tim McGraw is serving as one of the producers. He starred in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 alongside his wife Faith Hill.

Watch the Trailer for The Rescue Here

Sklenar and Harrison were both in attendance at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 27). The two walked the red carpet together in an effort to promote the film and possible kick off a press tour that will give the film a boost before its release.

We couldn't help but notice Sklenar's new look. While fans know him for his shaggy dark hair, he stepped onto the red carpet with short bleached blond hair. It was a stark contrast from what we have come to expect from the actor.

The Rescue is set to hit theaters on Jan. 29, 2027.