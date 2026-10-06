Luke Grimes is looking back at his time on Yellowstone and the relationships he built during the show's run.

As Kayce Dutton, Grimes spent five seasons working alongside Kevin Costner, who played his father, John Dutton. Their characters were at the center of some of the show's biggest moments.

Now, with Yellowstone behind them and Kayce's story continuing in the franchise, Grimes is offering a rare glimpse into where things stand between the two actors today.

The Last Time Luke Grimes Spoke to Kevin Costner

Grimes, 42, spoke with USA Today on Monday (Oct. 5) about where things stand with Costner after their time on Yellowstone came to an end.

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“I have never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together,” Grimes said. “Not for any other reason other than we are both just busy guys and life moves on.”

The revelation comes amid continued interest in Costner's departure from Yellowstone. The actor, 71, left the series after Season 5 following reports of tension surrounding his schedule and the show's production.

Could Kevin Costner Return?

Grimes said it would be “cool” to see Costner reprise his role as John Dutton on CBS' Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals.

“I doubt that will happen at this point; I just don't know,” he said.

If John Dutton were to appear in a flashback, however, Grimes has another idea for the character. He said he would rather see Kayce's wife, Monica Dutton, involved in a flashback with Kayce.

I would want it to be with Monica [more] than John. I think that would be more poignant to the character, but we will see.

What Happened to Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'?

Costner's exit from Yellowstone became one of the show's biggest behind-the-scenes storylines, with reports of friction surrounding his departure.



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Series creator Taylor Sheridan has pushed back on the idea that Costner was always expected to remain with the show through its entire run. During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Sheridan said Costner's original contract called for only three seasons.

“He was only supposed to be in the first three seasons,” Sheridan said. “That was in his contract. In my mind, that's when his youngest son takes over [on the show].”

Sheridan said the network ultimately wanted Costner to remain because of how important John Dutton had become to the series.

“But the network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it, even though Kevin was ready,” he said. “He was ready to go. He had other things he wanted to do, but he stayed on for another two seasons.”