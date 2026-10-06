Episode 2 of Marshals features the return of a key character from Season 1, but it also finds Kayce and Tate Dutton touring the family cemetery. Want to guess which of those longtime fans of Yellowstone are more excited about?

Season 2 of Yellowstone spin-off Marshals premiered on Sunday on CBS.

The episode — titled "All Hat No Cattle" — picked up where the cliffhanger from Season 1 ended and resolved Tate's kidnapping.

Luke Grimes stars as Kayce Dutton on Marshals.

New pictures shared reveal several fresh headstones including improvements on old grave markers. The truth about Chance Dutton?

Kayce's baby's middle name?

Another Margaret Dutton?

Anyone with a casual interest in the family tree needs to pay close attention. Those who are obsessed (i.e. me and my Dutton Rules podcast co-host Adison Haager) are about to have a very exciting — if confusing — day.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

Marshals, Season 2, Episode 1 Preview:

Most of the pictures (see below) shared by Paramount are focused on the action from Season 2, Episode 1. Ash Santos' character Andrea is featured in many. She's let her hair down and seems to be getting a tour of East Camp, courtesy of Kayce (Luke Grimes). Those that believe they'll eventually hook up will soon be nodding with a knowing smile.

In other pictures, the full Marshals team is armed and ready for battle. Tate (actor Brecken Merrill) looks contemplative in one or two more and Thomas Rainwater makes an appearance. Here is the official description for an episode titled, "End of Watch":

When a former cop launches a killing spree against those he blames for sabotaging his career, the Marshals close in and one of their own finds themselves in the crosshairs of the vengeful killer. Also, Rainwater faces mounting political pressure and backlash over his leadership on the reservation and Belle struggles to keep her family life stable.

Actor Morgan Lindholm returns this week. She plays Maddie, Cal's estranged daughter and bartender at the local bar they all visit. Until I came across these graveyard pictures, this was going to be my hook: Marshals Season 2, Ep. 1 Preview [SPOILER] Returns!

Not bad right? I might still go with it later.

Marshals Marshals

Marshals Provides a Major Dutton Family Tree Update

The last major Dutton Family tree update came in spring 2025, after the conclusion of prequel 1923. Spencer and Alexandra welcomed baby John into the world. Most people believed that was Yellowstone John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) father although it was never confirmed.

Throughout the franchise, other names have been spotted on gravestones, specifically Ned and Chance Dutton. Both stones looked to be in rough shape and honestly I always figured they were only there as set pieces.

Now, Chance Dutton has a birth date and a death date. It turns out he lived far longer than we believed.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

A new tombstone for Chance Dutton shows he was born in 1929 and died in 1990. This would make him brother to John's father (played by Dabney Coleman). Could this be the unnamed second son Elsa says Spencer had with a widow in the closing moments of 1923?

Behind and to the left of Chance's grave marker is one for another unknown Dutton (it looks like Royal Dutton, no dates) and left of that is one for Margaret Dutton. Except it's not for Spencer's mother Margaret, played by Faith Hill in 1883.

She died in 1894 but this grave stone lists a birth date of 1904 (death date may be 1953). Who the heck is she and where was she when the family was being attacked 19 years later?

The working theory is that Spencer's older brother John and his wife Emma had another child named Margaret, in addition to Jack, who is oddly not represented despite his heroic (kind of) death.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

The third development is the baby that Kayce and Monica lost to start Season 5 of Yellowstone has a stone. John James Dutton died on Aug. 23, 2023 after his mother was involved in a car crash. We never knew his middle name.

Monica Dutton died in 2025 or 2026 but she's buried at East Camp, nearer to Kayce. The Dutton family cemetery is on the land the family gave to the Native Americans.

Elsewhere on the grounds we spy grave markers for John Dutton, his wife Evelyn and his oldest son Lee. Adopted son Jamie is not buried there.

Paramount / Taste of Country Dutton Family Tree S2 1923 V2.0

New Dutton Family Tree Update - What's It Mean

The new names and dates are interesting, but even more compelling is that someone wanted to share this information. Rumors of a Spencer Dutton spinoff called 1944 have circulated since the end of 1923, perhaps we need to know of Chance Dutton for that show to make sense.

Adding a second Margaret Dutton to the family tree could serve the same purpose. Worst case scenario: Paramount and CBS are just screwing with us.

Best case scenario, something new is coming from the franchise so they needed to dress up the graveyard to be ready for it.