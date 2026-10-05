Season 2 of Marshals opened with death, drama and Kayce Dutton's ranch in peril. Sunday night's (Oct. 4) premiere also ended with a tragedy nobody saw coming.

A shocking tragedy isn't always an emotional tragedy however. The episode-ending death was met with indifference.

Season 2 of Yellowstone spin-off Marshals premiered on Sunday on CBS.

The episode — titled "All Hat No Cattle" — picked up where the cliffhanger from Season 1 ended and resolved Tate's kidnapping.

Luke Grimes stars as Kayce Dutton on Marshals.

Spoilers coming. How did you feel about the tragedy at the end of S2E1 of Marshals?

Related: Jimmy Is Back! Yellowstone Cowboy To Join Marshals Season 2

Gilles Mingasson, CBS Gilles Mingasson, CBS

Marshals, Season 2 Episode 1 Recap:

Season 1 of Marshals ended with villain Tom Weaver (played by Chris Mulkey) kidnapping Tate to use as leverage to lift East Camp from Kayce. However, Kayce doesn’t know this as Season 2 begins.

He figures it out fast.

Hardball negotiations go poorly for Weaver’s men (all three are killed) and quite suddenly Kayce's on the hunt. His ally (he thinks, maybe) is Weaver’s daughter Dolly (Ellyn Jameson), with whom he’d formed a romantic relationship. Not wanting to lose more family — remember wife Monica died before S1 even began — he agrees to sign over his home to get Tate back.

Weaver tries to shoot him anyways but the gun didn’t have any bullets in it. Kayce escapes. Chases begin.

Eventually Kayce finds Tate and rescues him, which puts his Marshals team on the lookout for Weaver. He’s driving with Dolly and rolls his vehicle down a hill. The villain survives but begs for his death because …

Gilles Mingasson, CBS Gilles Mingasson, CBS

Dolly Weaver dies at the end of Season 2, Episode 1 of Marshals.

Tom Weaver is arrested (Kayce wants him to live with knowing he killed his daughter) and show runner Spencer Hudnut tells TV Line it’s very possible he’ll return to the show in some capacity later.

At the end Kayce breaks down crying. It’s very sad but it also ties a bow on a major plot line. As a procedural, Marshals isn't built to have season-long plot lines dominating the action. New villains and adventures will await Kayce and the Marshals as the season continues.

Fans React To Dolly's Death on Marshals

Kayce Dutton wasn't the only one who wondered if he could trust Dolly Weaver. Fans were very skeptical of her intentions and felt little remorse when she was killed on Sunday.

Part of this had to do with her being the daughter of the man who kidnapped Tate. She was also the next woman up after Kayce lost Monica, a character Yellowstone fans came to love in the end. See this post on X from April 12:

Very little changed between then and now. At best, Dolly was just sort of there for most people, although some really had animosity toward her.

"F--k you Dolly!!! Should put a bullet in her leg off general principle," said one person who represented the most aggressive takes.

"Dolly was a bimbo, She won't be missed, next caller!" offered another.

"Thank god they killed Dolly off in #marshals They wouldn't have been able to salvage that potential relationship," adds a third.

Entertainment news influencer Mandy Schendel dropped an Instagram reel that summarizes the response the best.

Comments on the TV Line article are similar and Hudnut even admits to a certain apathy toward Dolly.

"We knew that whomever we introduced first, no matter who it was, was going to be met with some scorn and would not be fully accepted by this community," he shares.

Dolly's death was tragic, but not sad.