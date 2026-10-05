Tulsa King won't be set in Tulsa after this year. Season 5 of the Paramount+ show was just announced, along with news that production and plot are moving to New York City.

Tulsa King Season 4 begins streaming Oct. 16 on Paramount+.

Sylvester Stallone stars in this mafia-themed drama.

Taylor Sheridan created Tulsa King, although it's not one of the shows he writes.

Related: Tulsa King Season 4 Trailer: 5 Blink-and-Miss-It Moments

Production for Tulsa King left Oklahoma after Season 1. Instead, the show was primarily filmed in Atlanta, a move thought to be due to costs and complaints about the heat from cast and crew.

Now, both production and plot are headed to New York City. Multiple outlets offered the news, noting that new tax incentives may have helped attract those involved. Deadline surmises that the plot could explore Dwight Manfredi's mafia roots.

When Does Tulsa King Return?

Season 4 of Tulsa King resumes on Oct. 16. A description alludes to Dwight suffering a great personal loss and the trailer indicates several of his business entities are seized by authorities.

That makes this season something of a redemption season, although it could also include some reconciliation. The trailer shows Dwight and Quiet Ray (actor James Russo) making peace. The New York-based mob boss had put a hit on Dwight at the end of Season 3 but he was thwarted.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

What Happened To Frisco King?

Tulsa King Season 3, Episode 9 and Episode 10 included Samuel L. Jackson as a hitman named Russell Lee Washington. He's sent to kill Dwight, but can't do it. Instead he sees the business Dwight built in Tulsa and decides he wants to do something similar in his hometown of New Orleans.

Frisco King was originally titled NOLA King but the setting shifted. Production has wrapped in Texas and the show is thought to be set for a late 2026 or early 2027 premiere.

Other Taylor Sheridan shows in some sort of production include The Madison, Mayor of Kingstown, Dutton Ranch, Marshals, Landman and Lioness.