Luke Grimes is pleasantly surprised that Marshals made it to a second season.

The actor returned as Kayce Dutton for the Yellowstone spinoff, but he admits he never expected the CBS series to become a long-term commitment.

Now that Season 2 is underway, Grimes is revealing just how low his expectations were when he first signed on.

One + Done

Grimes told the Hollywood Reporter that he genuinely thought Marshals would run for just one season.

To be completely honest, that’s what I thought was going to happen. (We’d only go one season). I really thought, ‘At least I don’t have to put him away just yet.’”

Grimes didn't want to get his hopes up about continuing to play Kayce, a character he's portrayed for nearly a decade.

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“I love playing Kayce. This has been the greatest character of my life, and here I am, nine years later, still playing him,” he said. “I didn’t want to get my hopes up, or have too much expectation.”

Instead, he figured he'd enjoy putting the character back on for however long the spinoff lasted.

“So I was like, if it’s just one season, it’s just one season, and it’ll be fun; I get to put the costume back on. And here we are — it looks like we’ll be doing it for a while.”

'Marshals' Was Bigger Than Expected

Grimes was also surprised by how strongly the Yellowstone fanbase followed Kayce into Marshals, particularly on the streaming side.

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“I think it was bigger than any of us expected, especially on the streaming side of things,” he said. “Honestly, it felt really good that people showed up for it.”

He had some reservations about continuing Kayce's story in a completely different format.

I didn’t know how it was going to be received. I had reservations to begin with about continuing Kayce’s story and continuing it in a completely different format. I was a little nervous about that.

Even with the show's strong response, Grimes isn't looking too far ahead. He said he doesn't know what showrunner Spencer Hudnut's long-term plan is and prefers to take things one season at a time.

“I have season two right now, and that’s sort of all I’m worried about,” he said.

For now, Grimes is simply enjoying the chance to keep playing Kayce — a character he wasn't quite ready to put away after all.