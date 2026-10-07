Jennifer Nettles has a new film called Heartland coming to Netflix this fall and this Nashville thriller is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

What is the Netflix Movie Heartland About?

The film follows reclusive country singer named Misty Jones who is played by Jessica Chastain. We're not sure why Misty has left the spotlight, but we definitely know that she's left Nashville and has no desire to return.

That is, until her niece goes missing.

Her niece Charlie Heart (played by country singer Carter Faith) is also a singer and is doing quite well in her career. However, things take a dark turn when the young starlet disappears and when foul play is suspected, Misty has no choice but to return to Music City to find answers.

The hunt for those behind the abduction though, stirs up some of Misty's demons. She must confront her past while searching for Charlie and the closer she gets, the more it could cost her.

Jessica Chastain Is Back in Her Country Boots in Heartland

Chastain finds herself in a role she loves to play — a female who has emotional depth but is also as tough as nails.

"Misty could be incredibly tender, and then five minutes later, shoot someone's windows out," Chastain says of her character. "She's not interested in being liked. And I love women like that on screen because I don't think we get to see them that often."

The Academy Award winner is no stranger to country projects. She played Tammy Wynette in the series George & Tammy as well as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She did her own singing in both roles as she does in Heatland.

The Netflix Film Heartland Is As Country As It Gets

The film also stars John Hawkes, Garrett Hedlund and Wynn Everett. Nettles plays a fellow country singer named Winnie Jo Lean. The film should be eye candy for country music fans picking out Nashville hotspots like Lower Broadway, the Bluebird Cafe and others and production took place in Music City and Atlanta.

Heartland also features an original soundtrack with songs written and performed by Faith, Nettles, Margo Price, Carly Pearce and more.

The film is directed by Shana Feste who makes her return to the country music world. She directed Country Strong in 2010 starring Tim McGraw and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Heartland will be available on Netflix on Nov. 13.