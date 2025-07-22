The Alamo Just Acquired a Piece of Cinematic History From This Cult Classic Film

As it turns out, Pee-wee Herman's bike really is at the Alamo!

Well, now it is, at least.

The iconic red-and-white bike with all the wacky bells and whistles is now the official property of the the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.

Fans of the 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure will be tickled to know that the bike has found its way to the place Herman thought it was before embarking on his big adventure to find it.

Maybe the fortune teller wasn't wrong, after all. And maybe there really is a basement at the Alamo.

When Can Fans See Pee-wee's Bike at the Alamo?

The Schwinn DX Cruiser was acquired by the Shrine of Texas Liberty and will be kept on display at the Mays Family Legacy Gallery inside the new museum at the Alamo.

While the museum does in fact have a basement, the bike will be found on the second floor.

The new museum is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027. For the time being, the bike will be kept in the Ralston Family Collections Center for fans to visit.

“We are thrilled to add this beloved piece of film history to our collection,” Dr. Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. says in a statement.

"The Alamo holds a special place in the hearts of people everywhere, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure helped to introduce a new generation to the historic site."

"This artifact perfectly illustrates how the Alamo lives on in pop culture, and soon, visitors to Texas's top tourist destination will be able to see it up close in our new world-class museum," she adds.

Fans Thrilled to See Pee-Wee Herman's Bike Make Its Home at the Alamo

Film fanatics are thrilled to see the bike be enshrined at the Alamo.

"I love this!!" one writes. "I can't wait to see the bike and the movie."

"Wonderful acquisition," another shares.

"This is awesome!!! Absolutely fantastic!!! Well done, Alamo!!!" someone chimes in.

"I'm stupidly excited about this," another comment reads.

Others shared their favorite GIFs from the movie.

'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' Turns 40 in 2025

The timing of the bike's arrival could not have been better: The film is turning 40 this year, as the film's release date was Aug. 9, 1985.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure had a budget of $6-7 million and ended up grossing $40 million in the United States.

The man behind the character of Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens, died on July 30, 2023.