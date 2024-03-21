Country music and Western movies have always been tied together, so it's no big surprise that some of your favorite country singers have starred in some beloved Western films. Which country singers have appeared in the best Western movies? Taste of Country has gathered them all together in one comprehensive list.

The list of country stars who've starred in Westerns features some of the most legendary artists in the history of the genre, including Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and more. But even though Western movies have been out of style for a few years here and there, you'll also find younger, more contemporary stars including Jason Aldean and Randy Houser on the list of country singers who've graced the screen in those roles.

One of the country stars on this list only ever appeared in one major Western film — but wow, did he make it count, starring alongside the biggest star in the history of the genre in a classic movie that won an Academy Award.

RELATED: The 13 Worst Movies Starring Country Singers

Most of these singers had to hone some dramatic acting chops for their screen roles, but there are also a couple of country stars on this list who offered up a more comedic take on Western movies during their time on the silver screen.

Scroll through the pictures below to see which country singers have starred in Western movies: