Riley Green has found a buyer for his million-dollar home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property that's worth every penny.

How Much Did Rily Green's House Sell For?

The 36-year-old country star listed his 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,826-square-foot home in the hip, exclusive Charlotte Park area of Nashville for sale in April of 2025.

The $1,059,999 price breaks down to $375 per square foot and a monthly payment of approximately $6,250, according to online property sites.

The singer has accepted an offer on the house, and the deal is currently in contingent status, so the final selling price is not yet publicly known.

What Are the Highlights of Riley Green's House?

The main level centers around an open floor plan in which the living room, dining area and kitchen all flow together, creating a feel that's both spacious and intimate.

The house offers 10-foot ceilings throughout for an open feel. Exposed beams serve as impressive visual accents, and the top-of-the-line kitchen serves as a focal point for the entire residence.

READ MORE: See Inside More Spectacular Celebrity Homes

Highlights of the kitchen include:

Top-grade appliances.

Professionally lit cabinetry.

Open shelving.

Gleaming black tile backsplash.

Coffee bar, wine storage and wine fridge.

There's also a large pantry, and a "drop zone" near the entrance from the garage to the house makes loading and unloading the car easy.

The upstairs of the residence includes four bedrooms with their own attached bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The primary suite is oversized, and it also features a large walk-in closet attached to a laundry room in the main bedroom.

The spa-like master bathroom features a shower, separate soaking tub and double vanities.

Other amenities include extra storage, as well as a nearly 300-square-foot covered back porch with remote-controlled, motorized screens. There's also a fully fenced back yard.

Who Is Riley Green?

Riley Green first came to fame with the release of his debut single, "There Was This Girl," in 2018. His additional hits include "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."

Green collaborated with Thomas Rhett on "Half of Me," Luke Combs on "Different 'Round Here" and Ella Langley on "You Look Like You Love Me."

His current single is "Worst Way."

Who Holds the Listing on Riley Green's House?

Annie Hickerson and Kim Penz hold the official listing on Riley Green's stunning Nashville home via Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Riley Green's luxurious Nashville home, and keep scrolling to see inside George Jones' spectacular Southern mansion.

PICTURES: See Inside Riley Green's Luxurious Nashville Home Riley Green is selling his stunningly well-appointed home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property chock-full of the highest-end amenities. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker