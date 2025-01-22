Kelsey Asbille Explains Why Filming the Final ‘Yellowstone’ Scene Was Terrifying

These days, it seems like everyone wants a slice of the Taylor Sheridan pie. Many actors and even country artists have shared their desire to be a part of one of his projects.

But before the success of Yellowstone, Kelsey Asbille was just an actress trying to land a role. The kicker for someone who's working toward a gig on a ranch? She's got a fear of horses.

Yes, Asbille spent years filming a show about cowboys, all while being afraid of some of its cast members.

And she almost got away without having to saddle up, too, until her final scene, when Sheridan put her on a horse.

The actress, who played Monica in the series, shares how scared she was on set that day.

"So it was our last day," she recounts on the Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's the final time you see these characters and we're all on horseback. Even our director, Taylor Sheridan, he's on horseback and we've got 100 cattle. And the clouds just part and the sun goes over the hill and it's just gorgeous. Really beautiful."

"But I'm so scared of horses," she admits. "So Taylor kept being like, 'Monica, ride up, ride up.' And I'd be like, nope, she's gonna be right here. She's going to oversee from behind."

Asbille also revealed her go-to coping mechanism in that moment.

"I started stand up routine on the horse because I'm just so nervous," she explains.

Did Kelsea Asbille Go Through Taylor Sheridan's Cowboy Camp?

It's widely known that Sheridan sends all of his cast members to what is known as "cowboy camp." It's a crash course in all things ranching, roping and more. The idea is to teach everyone the tricks they'll need to make their characters more believable. The camp obviously involves horseback riding.

"They didn't invite me until the very last year," Absille says of Yellowstone's cowboy camp. "With good reason, because I just ... I'm absolutely terrified. And they threw me in, right with all the cattle and I'm just a mess."

The actress commended the show's wranglers, calling them "the best wranglers in the world." They made her feel more comfortable in a very uncomfortable position. It was enough to get her in the saddle for the final episode of the show.

