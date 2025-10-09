The truth about Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's relationships with his co-stars is being revealed, and it's not pretty.

The actor once got into a pushing and shoving match with Wes Bentley, and it could have gotten worse if they weren't separated.

Costner starred as John Dutton through four seasons of Yellowstone.

Bentley played his adopted son Jamie Dutton.

The series finale aired in December of 2024.

Kevin Costner's Fight on Yellowstone

The Hollywood Reporter published a long history of Costner's fights and feuds earlier this week, starting with his career before Dances With Wolves and continuing through box office flop Horizon.

For the first time, people spoke publicly about some of the bad behavior on set.

The piece describes cast members becoming frustrated with Costner's diva-like behavior. It sounds like by the second season, the show's popularity shifted power to creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner didn't handle that well.

During a scene between Costner and Bentley, the veteran actor urged his onscreen son to play it how he wanted, not how Sheridan had scripted it.

Bentley — who would confirm the altercation through a spokesperson — refused.

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” a source told THP. “No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.”

Actress Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) was in tears during the real-life drama, and the production had to stop for a bit.

What Happened to John Dutton on Yellowstone?

For the most part, the cast has spoken with respect about Costner, although it became clear in later seasons that there was some distance between John Dutton and his kids.

Lainey Wilson told Taste of Country she never got the chance to meet him while filming her scenes for Season 4.

Others talked about how his busy schedule limited interactions.

Tensions between Costner and Sheridan increased through Season 3 and 4 to the point that Costner was written off at the start of Season 5. THP repeats past claims that he wanted final script approval to remain on the show, something Sheridan would not allow.

