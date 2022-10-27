Yellowstone fans have been hotly anticipating a new prequel for the runaway hit show, and now there's a date set for the premiere. Paramount Network announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that 1923 is slated to premiere on Dec. 18, exclusively via Paramount+ in the United States and Canada.

1923 continues the origin story of the Dutton family that owns the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which began with the prequel 1883 in 2021. The new series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan stars Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. According to a press release, the new show "will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

1923 also stars Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

The new show joins a growing universe of Yellowstone franchises, including 1883, as well as upcoming shows Bass Reeves and 6666. Sheridan is also writing and producing a number of other shows under the auspices of his deal with Paramount Network, including Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness and Land Man.

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is also set to launch on Paramount Network on Nov. 13.

Yellowstone Season 5 will encompass 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

