Yellowstone will be returning to the air for its upcoming Season 4 in the Fall of 2021, and the Paramount Network has released the first trailer for the new season. The network has also announced some changes to the cast of the hit show.

Yellowstone follows the saga of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who's portrayed by iconic actor-director Kevin Costner. Dutton owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and the modern-day Western drama focuses on the conflict he faces with those who border his property, as well as the conflict within his own family, which he rules with an iron fist. The Duttons' quest to maintain control of their land at all costs often leads them into questionable choices, both ethically and legally.

Season 3 of the massively popular drama ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack. John Dutton fell to the ground after being shot in the chest, while his daughter, Beth Dutton — played by Kelly Reilly — appeared to be killed by a package bomb that blew up directly in her face. One of his sons, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was also attacked by gunmen who burst into his office.

The final scenes of Season 3 left all three characters' futures uncertain, and while the Yellowstone Season 4 trailer appears to imply that John Dutton survived the initial attack on him, it does not clarify who lives and dies as Season 4 launches:

However, a news release announcing new characters for Season 4 appears to imply that Beth has survived. Four new actors join the show in 2021, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) who "will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities." Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will play the role of Summer Higgins, "an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) plays Emily, "a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy," and Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is set to play Carter, described as "a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip."

"Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man," the press release states of Carter — which she probably couldn't do if she had died.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly have recurring roles on Yellowstone, while Little is a series regular. Will Patton's role as Garrett Randall has also been bumped up to a series regular.

Yellowstone will let fans review all three previous seasons in a marathon that's slated for the Fourth of July weekend on Paramount. Season 1 airs on Saturday (July 3) beginning at 12 noon ET/PT; Season 2 airs on Sunday (July 4) beginning at 12 noon ET/PT; and Season 3 airs on Monday (June 5) at 12 noon ET/PT.

Deadline reports that Yellowstone's Season 4 is likely to begin in November of 2021.

