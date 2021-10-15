Jacki Weaver is one of the new additions to the upcoming fourth season of Yellowstone, and fans get an in-depth look at her character in a new trailer posted online.

According to a press release announcing Season 4, Weaver — whose credits include Silver Linings Playbook and Birdbox — "will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities." In the newly released trailer, Warner is a very determined and powerful woman, telling one business associate, "I am never early, and I am never late. I am the constant your time adjusts to."

"She's gonna shake them up," Weaver says of her character, laughing. "We're gonna have some fireworks soon."

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018. Its success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but producers have given no details about the show.

Of special interest to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of iron-willed Dutton patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

1883 follows their family as they head West on a challenging trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

