‘Yellowstone’ Begins Season 5 Production in Montana

Yellowstone has begun production on its much-anticipated Season 5, and the new season will be extra-special for longtime fans.

Paramount Network announced that the Kevin Costner-led show has begun filming its fifth season in Montana in a press release on Monday (May 16). Costner is slated to return in his lead role as Dutton patriarch John Dutton, and many of the faces fans have come to love over the course of the previous four seasons will also be back, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Yellowstone has also upped Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) to series regulars, so fans can expect to see their roles expand in Season 5.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson co-created Yellowstone, which debuted in 2018 and has since become the most-watched show on cable television. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Season 5 of Yellowstone will serve up an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, and the season will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. The new episodes are slated to begin airing in the fall.

Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

