Yellowstone is ratcheting up the intensity as the show races toward its final episodes of Season 5. Sunday night's (Nov. 24) episode delivered one of the most shocking and unexpected deaths in the history of the show, while viewers finally got to see what really happened in the final minutes of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) life.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 11 is titled "Three Fifty-Three," and it opens in the past. showing Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) struggling to come to terms with the separations imposed his current work in Texas.

The next scene shows viewers what really happened on the night John Dutton died, which turns out to be exactly what Kayce (Luke Grimes) suspected: a team of three assassins broke in in the middle of the night and smothered him, then dragged him to the bathroom, killed him and staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.

Elsewhere in the episode:

The new governor reinstates the lease allowing development on part of the Yellowstone, and he also invokes eminent domain as a first step toward revoking the conservation easement so that the Duttons' land is up for grabs.

The medical examiner re-examines John's body at Kayce's insistence and changes her ruling on his death to "undetermined," which allows the police to re-classify his death as a homicide and open an investigation in light of new evidence.

Kayce confronts Jamie (Wes Bentley) about John's death, and he doesn't seem too convinced by his denial of any involvement.

Beth starts forming a plan to sell off part of the Yellowstone to preserve as much of the land as she can, before the family ends up losing all of it, and Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) once again offers his assistance.

Senator Perry (Wendy Moniz) tells John's assistant, Clara (Lilli Kay) that since she's no longer employed by the state, she's no longer bound by confidentiality — as if she's hinting that she should go public with the scheming she overheard between the new governor and Jamie.

The episode ends with one of the most stunning scenes Yellowstone has ever aired, as Jamie and Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) relationship frays under the strain of the new investigation. They end up exchanging blows, but he calls her on the phone just minutes after she storms out, and she again assures him that he has nothing to fear, since there's nothing tying him to John's murder.

There is, however, evidence tying her to the murder, since she hired the assassins who pulled it off. Now that there's an investigation, that makes her a loose end, and as she's sitting at a light talking to Jamie, a seemingly sweet couple motion for her to roll her window down so they can ask her a question — whereupon the man pulls out a silenced gun and murders her right in the middle of the street with a series of well-placed shots, which Jamie hears over the open line.

The camera pulls away from a crushed Jamie, wailing into his hands after calling 911, now realizing how truly alone he is.

With just three more episodes until the end of the season and, presumably, the show, there are still a number of questions. Will Kayce really turn fully on Jamie and help Beth dispatch him? Or will she take it upon herself to kill him, since she has advised Kayce to stay out of it? What does Kayce's vision about choosing between his family and the ranch really mean? What will come of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and all of the colorful characters who've resided there over the years? And which Duttons, if any, will survive the coming storm?

Yellowstone airs every Sunday Night at 8PM ET on Paramount Network.

