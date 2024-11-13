‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2 Premiere Shatters Ratings Records
The long-awaited return of Yellowstone has finally happened, and the hotly anticipated television event was a ratings smash for Paramount Network.
Yellowstone's Season 5, Part 2 premiered on Sunday (Nov. 10), and as Variety reports, Nielsen data indicates that the initial airing scored 5.85 million on Paramount alone, while 5.4 million viewers tuned in to watch on CBS that same night.
The episode also aired via multiple other networks, including MTV and CMT, totaling roughly 13.62 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
The Most Epic Deaths in Yellowstone History
The numbers are even larger according to VideoAmp, which estimated 16.4 million viewers across all of the various platforms and the encore airings later Sunday evening.
According to Paramount, those numbers make the Season 5, Part 2 premiere the most-watched premiere episode in the history of Yellowstone.
Fans have waited for a year for new episodes of Yellowstone, and during that time, Kevin Costner and the show's producers came to a parting of the ways due to conflict around his shooting schedule.
His character of patriarch John Dutton was found dead of an apparent suicide in the opening scene of Sunday's premiere, but it was later revealed that he'd been killed by an assassin hired by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) — which appeared to be surprise Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) as much as anyone.
Yellowstone's Season 5 will continue to air on Sunday nights on Paramount Network.
Sterling Whitaker