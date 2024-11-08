‘Yellowstone': 10 Most Epic Death Scenes [Seasons 1-5]

Not every death scene from Yellowstone is satisfying, but these 10 sure are. Check out the best, most epic kills for Rip, Kayce, John Dutton and more.

Season 5 of Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network on Nov. 10, and if the cast is being honest, this list will need a good edit the next day. By our count, Rip Wheeler leads with the most kills on Yellowstone. He had nine through four seasons, but we no doubt missed a few in chaotic attacks to end Season 2 and begin Season 4.

Kayce Dutton is second with five. The youngest Dutton son is not quite as cold-blooded as John's muscleman, but he won't hesitate to protect his family.

Here are a few of the more memorable villains you'll find on this list of Yellowstone's Best Death Scenes: Dan Jenkins, the Beck Brothers, Garrett Randall, the two meth bros that kill Jimmy's grandfather and Wade Marrow. OK, we'll spoil it: Wade checks in at No. 3 partly because we can't stand watching what happens to him seconds before he's hung from a tree.

Roarke Carter and Fred Myers also make this list. Fred is first and really, he's symbolic of anyone who's visited the train station through four-and-a-half seasons. Really, we've only seen a handful of people killed there.

More frequently we've understood that to be a place where the Duttons drop their dead.

A few sad deaths should be mentioned here as well. We didn't include the death of Lee Dutton or Kayce and Monica's baby. Both scenes were great, but they're not made for repeat viewing. It feels good when a villain gets what's coming to him — not so good when good people die too soon.

One has to figure there's more of the latter coming as Season 5 wraps. John Dutton's death seems imminent, but most fans figure either Beth or Jamie will die, too. If you've forgotten what happened during the first half of Season 5, don't worry. We got you!

