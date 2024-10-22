Yellowstone has just dropped the official trailer for Season 5, Part 2, and someone has a one-way ticket to the train station.

A new teaser video dropped on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22), and from the look of it, the back half of Season 5 will be filled with the show's trademark mix of high drama, passion, action and violence.

Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) plays a major role in the upcoming episodes; she's featured telling Jamie (Wes Bentley) to take his rightful place, and in multiple confrontations — one in which she slaps Jamie, and another in which Beth (Kelly Reilly) physically attacks her. And how, exactly, is the FBI involved?

Rip (Cole Hauser) pledges to protect the Yellowstone Ranch with his life, and just after, we see what appears to be him in silhouette — and he's pushing someone to their presumed death off the cliff the Duttons call the train station. He and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) also set an SUV on fire in the clip, while someone — possibly Kayce (Luke Grimes)? — attacks Jamie, and Carter (Finn Little) is shown pointing a rifle at someone.

Kevin Costner is reportedly not involved with the upcoming episodes, but his character of John Dutton looms large in the new trailer, appearing in multiple scenes before Beth ominously intones, "The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you."

Yellowstone's Season 5, Part 2 is set to premiere on Nov. 10, with new episodes slated to air every Sunday.

Paramount announced that Season 5 would bring Yellowstone to an end after Costner departed the show. However, Puck News reported that Paramount had changed its mind about canceling Yellowstone, and that Hauser and Reilly have been in talks to continue in their original roles in a possible Season 6.

