Who’s Going to the Train Station in New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2 Trailer? [Watch]
Yellowstone has just dropped the official trailer for Season 5, Part 2, and someone has a one-way ticket to the train station.
A new teaser video dropped on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22), and from the look of it, the back half of Season 5 will be filled with the show's trademark mix of high drama, passion, action and violence.
Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) plays a major role in the upcoming episodes; she's featured telling Jamie (Wes Bentley) to take his rightful place, and in multiple confrontations — one in which she slaps Jamie, and another in which Beth (Kelly Reilly) physically attacks her. And how, exactly, is the FBI involved?
Rip (Cole Hauser) pledges to protect the Yellowstone Ranch with his life, and just after, we see what appears to be him in silhouette — and he's pushing someone to their presumed death off the cliff the Duttons call the train station. He and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) also set an SUV on fire in the clip, while someone — possibly Kayce (Luke Grimes)? — attacks Jamie, and Carter (Finn Little) is shown pointing a rifle at someone.
RELATED: Yellowstone's Best Scenes Revealed
Kevin Costner is reportedly not involved with the upcoming episodes, but his character of John Dutton looms large in the new trailer, appearing in multiple scenes before Beth ominously intones, "The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you."
Yellowstone's Season 5, Part 2 is set to premiere on Nov. 10, with new episodes slated to air every Sunday.
Paramount announced that Season 5 would bring Yellowstone to an end after Costner departed the show. However, Puck News reported that Paramount had changed its mind about canceling Yellowstone, and that Hauser and Reilly have been in talks to continue in their original roles in a possible Season 6.
PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Jen Landon's $1.8 Million Eco-Friendly California Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.