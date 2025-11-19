An upcoming Yellowstone spinoff titled Y: Marshals has finally set a premiere date, and it's going to anchor Sunday nights for CBS beginning in March.

When Does Y: Marshals Premiere?

CBS has revealed that Y: Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8PM ET on CBS.

Tracker will follow in its new timeslot of 9PM on Sundays, with Watson closing out Sunday nights at 10PM in its second season.

Y: Marshals will air first on CBS, then become available for streaming via Paramount+.

What Is Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals is a Yellowstone spinoff that is coming to CBS in 2026.

The new show sees ex-Yellowstone star Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest Dutton sibling. He's taken a job as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, continuing in the law enforcement work Kayce had once intended to leave behind.

Who Stars in Y: Marshals?

Several additional Yellowstone faces will appear in Y: Marshals along with Grimes.

Brecken Merrill is set to return in his role as Kayce's son, Tate, and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) also reprise their previous roles.

It's not clear if Kelsey Asbille will reprise her role as Monica Dutton, but it does not appear so.

What Happens in the Trailer for Y: Marshals?

The first look at the new show is relatively brief, and it focuses on a solemn-looking Kayce Dutton considering his new direction.

"I'm changing paths, trying to find a new beginning," he says in the trailer, followed by footage of Kayce giving chase to an SUV on horseback.

