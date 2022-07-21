The Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Spoiler We Can’t Stop Looking At

It's possible we've been looking at a huge Yellowstone spoiler for over two years without realizing it. In fact, if history holds true, one member of the Dutton family is doomed!

As Season 5 of Yellowstone approaches, there are dozens of burning questions fans hope will be answered in short time. Some — like if John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will end up as governor — are less exciting than others. We can't wait to find out what Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) saw during his vision quest. The actor who plays Beth Dutton says she'll become more unhinged than ever. What does that mean?

Newlyweds Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) seem likely to bring passion and romance to early episodes. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) seems likely to be continually surrounded by chaos. The guy is like Pigpen from the Peanuts cartoon — he just can't get away from the stink!

The Taste of Country team dug deep to find answers to many of the most pressing Season 5 questions, like if this will be the final season (fast forward to 1:10 of the above video) and if one of the show's best villains will be return (6:39). In doing so, we discovered a stunning coincidence between Yellowstone and 1883.

There's the obvious (that both are about the Dutton family), but there's also a photo we can't stop looking at. Here is your spoiler alert if you've not yet watched 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: We're going to reveal how the show ends, so jump out now if you plan to watch.

In the above photo, you see James and Margaret Dutton, with their son James Jr. This was a promotional photo used early on to promote 1883 and it was always strange to see a gap where a fourth person should be. As it turns out, the picture was foreshadowing the eventual death of Elsa Dutton.

Now, take a look at the promotional picture from Yellowstone Season 3 at the top of this article. Who is missing?

Jamie Dutton is nowhere to be found, and John is holding a shovel, which is ominous to say the least. Season 5 (Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network) promises rising tension between Beth and her older brother Jamie, as she now has him under control since she took a photo of him dumping his birth father's body and is using it as blackmail. She's made it clear she wants him dead, and she would love to do it.

Perhaps the only redeeming aspect of the picture is that John Dutton looks to be burying someone, meaning that person might not have done do wrong by the family, at least not enough to get dropped off at the Train Station.

