‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: ‘1883’ Fans Have a Game-Changing Theory About Elsa Dutton

You have to have watched both Yellowstone and 1883 to catch clues that support a fan theory about how Season 1 of the origin story ends. Once you see it, though, you can't unsee it.

It's a theory about Elsa Dutton (played by Isabel May) and Ennis (Eric Nelsen), but it involves James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw, Faith Hill) too, eventually.

This episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast does include several spoilers, so if you're not caught up on all five episodes of 1883, you'll want to proceed with caution. Everyone else can dive headfirst into a theory that ties both shows together and keeps a recently-killed character alive.

During this episode of Dutton Rules, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes also discuss Season 5 of Yellowstone, sharing new information about filming and what the new season could look like. As always, the fan Q&A includes a correction and fresh insight, and this week a Yellowstone and 1883 trivia segment gives listeners a chance to take control of the show.

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars like Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com.

See Pictures From the '1883' World Premiere in Las Vegas The stars of 1883 walk the red carpet and socialize during before and after the world premiere of the series at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. See pictures of Tim McGraw Faith Hill , Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabela May and more.