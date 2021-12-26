‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: ‘1883’ Introduces Shea Brennan’s Dark Side

The first two episodes of Yellowstone prequel 1883 introduced Sam Elliott's character Shea Brennan as a serious man. Ep. 3 reveals his dark side.

It's a dark side that works for the greater good, but it's still terrifying to anyone joining him on the trail North from Fort Worth, Texas. More death begins the episode, but ultimately "River" is about character development and relationship development. During this new episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes revisit key scenes from the Paramount+ drama and analyze the historical significance while contrasting the old days with today.

During this new episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes revisit key scenes from the Paramount+ drama and analyze the historical significance while contrasting the old days with today.

Tim McGraw's character James Dutton shares a bonding moment with his son, while Faith Hill's character, Margaret Dutton, shares time with daughter Elsa. Those are the sweet moments from Ep. 3. There's not quite as much action and certainly less devastation than fans saw in Ep. 1 and 2 one week ago (Dec. 19). In fact, the wagons barely move during this episode, which raises some questions and concerns moving forward.

In addition to Yellowstone and 1883 episode recaps, Dutton Rules will bring more cast interviews in the coming weeks.

