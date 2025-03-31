‘1923’: ‘Clyde’ Actor Brian Konowal Breaks Down Game-Changing Scene From Episode 6

1923 Episode 6 includes a major knife twist that absolutely nobody saw coming. It involves Clyde, a character who — until now — played an important, but small role in Season 2.

Actor Brian Konowal talked to Taste of Country about this unexpected final scene. Spoilers are coming, so if you have not yet watched 1923, Season 2, Ep. 6 and don't want to know what happens, come back for his breakdown later.

It's not a stretch to call this is the most surprising death in the Yellowstone franchise since Season 1, Ep. 1 of Yellowstone.

Who Died During 1923, Episode 6?

There were actually seven important deaths during Ep. 6, but the one we're focused on today is Jack Dutton. He's the great-nephew to Jacob and Cara Dutton, grandson to the late James Dutton (Tim McGraw in 1883) and son of John Dutton, who died during Season 1.

Jack's death came when he went to track down Jacob and the three men who went to the train station (not that train station) to pick up Spencer Dutton. He'd been told to stay at the ranch, but didn't listen. Partway there, he comes across Clyde, who he thinks is one of the good guys.

If you recall, Clyde is a Livestock Agent, but also a mole working for Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton.

"Talk about just cold-blooded," Konowal says. "The way it happens ... Jack's such a great hero and he's itching to fight and he's constantly wanting to go to battle for the family. And here Clyde just takes him out without a peep. He doesn't even get to draw his gun."

The actor initially signed up for a two-episode arc in Season 1, but his role kept expanding.

That was great for him. In addition to being a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan's work, he grew up watching Harrison Ford movies and was very familiar with Timothy Dalton's (Whitfield) James Bond catalog.

When it came time to film Jack's final scene, there were a few issues the cast and crew had to overcome.

"It was pouring rain and then it snowed," he shares.

That's not all.

"I ride in on a horse, and we're doing a full lope on the horse. So you know, you've got a vehicle with a personality," he continues, with an accent that's surprisingly not Irish. "When we fire blanks, you don't know what the horse is going to do. So we prep them for that. And sure enough I think Darren's (Jack Dutton actor Darren Mann) horse bucked pretty huge the first time."

No one was injured, but it made a heavy scene even more challenging. There was a weight to the moment, Konowal says. His challenge was trying access the emotions of a ruthless killer. It doesn't come easy for a guy that seems pretty gregarious in real life.

Clyde and Jack Dutton's First Encounter on 1923

During Season 1, the two men had a moment that seemed insignificant at the time, but now appears prescient. In Ep. 6, the Sheriff and Cara hire Clyde as a livestock agent after he charms her with his old school values. Jack doesn't seem to trust the new hire, however, and the two exchange an uneasy look.

As an actor, this was a career highlight because of who was in the room.

"Looking across the table at Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton) and (Sheriff McDowell actor) Robert Patrick. And you know, Robert — we'd been having breakfast and coffee together for several weeks, because we were up in Montana for like three months, and the scene's coming up and we're reading the scripts and we're having coffee. (Impersonates Patrick) 'Tomorrow's the big scene, kid. Huh Don't mess it up. You're playing with the big boys tomorrow.' I was like. Great. Thanks, Robert. Awesome."

Konowal says he's not sure if Taylor Sheridan knew his character would be the one to off Jack at that moment, but he did point out a scene from S1, Ep. 5 where Jacob tells Cara not to trust the charming ones because he believes they work for Whitfield. The actor leaned hard on this bit of knowledge.

Find the full interview with Brian Konowal during Tuesday's episode of the Dutton Rules podcast. He talked for over 30 minutes about his time with Harrison Ford, favorite conspiracy theories and more.

