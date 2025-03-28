‘1923’ Fans Get Good News + Bad News About Season 2

Let's start with the good news: 1923 fans won't have to wait much longer.

Season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel has required a special patience. Spencer Dutton's journey to Montana has been arduous, and as each episode ticked off without a reunion with wife Alexandra, we all feared we wouldn't get to live in their world for but a few precious moments.

That brings us to the bad news.

New episodes of Yellowstone prequel 1923 begin streaming every Sunday on Paramount+.

During Ep. 5, Alex runs into even more trouble while aboard a train bound for Chicago. It's her most harrowing experience of the season!

Each week, the Dutton Podcast team breaks down the previous week's episode and theorizes about what's to come.

This show is ending sooner than we thought.

1923 Season 2 Schedule:

1923 streams on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping every Sunday. Here is the remaining schedule for Season 2.

March 30: Episode 6, "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters"

April 6: Episode 7, "A Dream and a Memory" (Finale)

That's it.

If you knew Season 2 of 1923 only offered seven episodes, you were ahead of the game. The Dutton Rules podcast interviewed several stars of the show who suggested eight episodes, and that made sense, because Season 1 had eight.

On the other hand, the pace of Season 2 up to this point has left one wondering how they'd get three more hours of television without introducing another wolf attack, but that's not really the point. This official information comes from the Paramount Plus website, and it syncs with what online databases now say about 1923.

In the comments of our weekly preview and recap videos, some fans have expressed anger about getting so little time with Alex and Spencer in Season 2. Several threatened to stop watching if that experience is boiled down to a single episode.

That looks to be exactly what's going to happen (if that happens), but look on the bright side: All this waiting ends on April 6, for better or worse.

