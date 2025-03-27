The ‘1923’ Episode 6 Fan Theory That Everyone Deserves

Alex's unfortunate detour en route to Montana might present an opportunity for her and her 1923 lover Spencer Dutton to be united sooner than we thought.

Fans have all kinds of theories about how Hillary and Paul could aid Alexandra, and more than a few about how they might do her dirty. The best guesses made this week's preview video.

During Ep. 5, Alex runs into even more trouble while aboard a train bound for Chicago. It's her most harrowing experience of the season.

"Future investors," says @dco3995. "They'll be one of the major contributors to Yellowstone's renewed success."

This kind of theory is based on a conclusion that both Paul and Hillary (actors Augie Prew and Janet Montgomery) are good guys, not bad guys. More than 60 percent of ToC YouTube subscribers agree with this, although few go as far as to suggest the Chicago couple will put money on the table.

"I'm sure hoping they will take Alex under their wing, get her medical attention and see she that she safely makes it to the Yellowstone," says @houseofflabs300.

This is more plausible. Remember, Alex is pregnant — easily overlooked amid her many other dramatic moments — so she needs to see a doctor soon. The couple has plenty of money, so best case scenario, they get her healthy and send her on a new train out west. Hopefully it's one with her own sleeper car.

That leads us to the theory fans deserve:

1923 fan theory Episode 6 YouTube.com/TasteofCountryMusic loading...

The short version is the train Spencer is on and the train Alex will soon be on intersect in Casper, Wyoming, and out of nowhere, we get the reunion we've been craving.

Would all of this waiting be forgiven if we get an emotional "ravaging" in Ep. 6?

Look for a full conversation about Ep. 6 of 1923 during next week's episode of the Dutton Rules podcast.

