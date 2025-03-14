Preview pictures for 1923 Season 2, Episode 4 show the return of an all-time great Yellowstone franchise villain.

Donald Whitfield is back after an Ep. 3 absence. So too is Teonna Rainwater and Banner Creighton, but it's the pictures of Timothy Dalton's character that make me feel very uneasy.

Ep. 3 ended with a cliffhanger involving Alexandra and a man in a bowler hat at New York's Grand Central Station.

He's smiling in at least one of the new photos shared by Paramount+. I think it's because he's pleased that his plans to build a ski lodge near the Dutton Ranch are moving forward, but don't forget about how he's mistreating the two women he kidnapped.

1923 Season 2, Episode 3 Recap:

Episode 3 began with two reveals: First, we learned that Jacob Dutton and his crew survived the blizzard that ended Ep. 2. Then we found out Aunt Cara got the better of the wolf that attacked. The Dutton matriarch played a big role early last week. Few will forget celebrating a scene where she literally slaps some sense into Elizabeth, who is panicking about rabies shots.

The bulk of Ep. 3 is spent following Alexandra as she tries to get into America through Ellis Island. In many ways, this was a history lesson, with the sins of the immigration port on full display. Spencer's wife is able to impress and shame the official questioning her and gain entry. However, more trouble lies ahead as she gets to Grand Central Station.

Spencer's journey to Montana has advanced, but only slightly. He and Luca had teamed to drive a truck filled with bootlegged liquor to Fort Worth, but the youngest of James Dutton's kids abandons the journey when he spots a police roadblock.

Luca decides to go at it alone and dies in an ill-advised gun fight. It was a sad end for a lovable character, and it means Spencer will now travel on foot, although photos released this week show he's quickly able to find more reliable forms of transportation.

1923 Season 2, Episode 4 Preview:

Episode 4 of 1923 is titled "Journey the Rivers of Iron," which doesn't mean much yet. Spencer looks to be the main focus, as he's going to be traveling by car and train to Montana.

A snippet from the official Yellowstone trailer finds him making enemies with a man and child also aboard the freight train he's hopped. That surely won't end well for them, but I actually think the encounter may be the cliffhanger that teases us into watching Ep. 5.

At IMDB, we learn more. The official episode description reads, "Whitfield garners support for his new business venture; Spencer has a run-in with the sheriff in Fort Worth."

So, Whitfield's smiles were more about his plan to make money in Montana than his sadistic forms or pleasure. Still, it's been three weeks since we heard from the two women he's got locked up. Be ready to cringe through one of those scenes.

I don't think we'll get a painful scene involving Teonna in Ep. 4, but I do believe that's on the horizon. She and her team look headed toward immersing themselves in cowboy life, just like Marshall Kent predicted.

Most likely, we'll witness a doctor drill into Zane's skull without the benefit of anesthesia. That's totally a Taylor Sheridan kind of thing to do — who else recalls Josef getting his leg amputated around the campfire in 1883? — and the family doctor foreshadowed the surgery at the end of last week's episode.

I'm predicting the most uncomfortable episode of 1923 Season 2 on Sunday (March 16). If it's not via Zane, then Donald Whitfield will provide. In comparison to Season 1 this has been a breezy first three episodes, and you know that's going to change. Winter may be ending in Montana, but the chills will never go away.

