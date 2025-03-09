1923's Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Sunday (March 9), and the episode ended with multiple main characters in peril, while another character dies violently.

What Happens to Alexandra and Spencer in Season 2, Episode 3 of 1923?

Season 2, Episode 3 of 1923 is titled "Wrap Thee in Terror," and much of the episode is devoted to Alexandra's (Julia Schlaepfer) journey to America and ultimately, Montana.

As the episode opens, Alexandra is landing in New York City after an arduous journey overseas, but her trouble is just beginning.

She faces a very dehumanizing process to win entry into America at Ellis Island, and is nearly denied because she is pregnant before convincing a very skeptical man that she is worthy.

Alexandra also faces difficulties with fellow immigrants, as well as a disillusioning learning curve that shows her that real-life America is nowhere near the shiny dream that she had believed.

As the episode ends, she seems to be in danger once again from a man who appears to have been watching her in the train station — and her journey to Montana has not even begun.

Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is having his own difficulties, as he and Luca (Andy Dispensa) run into a roadblock on the way to deliver bootleg whiskey to Fort Worth, which is how Spencer was supposed to earn his passage to Montana.

Who Dies in Season 2, Episode 3 of 1923?

When they run into trouble, however, he tells Luca that if he wants to keep on that path, he will have to go it alone, as Spencer does not want to lose his life over illegal booze.

Luca insists that he has to do what he has to for his family, just as Spencer does, so they separate — and just minutes later, Luca is killed when he tries to shoot his way through the roadblock, just as Spencer had warned him not to.

Is Jacob Dutton Still Stuck in the Blizzard on 1923?

As the episode begins, Jacob (Harrison Ford), Jack (Darren Mann), Zane (Brian Geraghty) and his family are still stuck under the makeshift shelter of the wagon as the blizzard subsides.

They have no wood to burn to stay warm, so Zane says they have to burn the wagon, assuring Jacob that he can still sit a horse and make it home despite his compromised condition. With that as their only choice, they burn the wagon — and there's actually some light toward the end of the episode, when everyone involved makes it home alive.

Did Cara Kill the Wolf on 1923, or Did It Kill Her?

We see early on in the episode that Cara (Helen Mirren) managed to kill the wolf that was inside the house at the end of Episode 2 ... but her trials are far from over.

What Happens to Elizabeth in Season 2, Episode 3 of 1923?

Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) is still facing many rounds of extremely painful rabies shots, and when she tries to resist again, Cara ends up slapping some sense into her, telling her it's time to become a woman and reminding her that she's far better off than the nurse the wolf killed.

Still, she remains determined to leave and return home when the weather clears.

What Happens to Teonna in Season 2, Episode 3 of 1923?

We don't see Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) in the latest episode of 1923, but we do see her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), who approaches the men who work at the ranch and offers to help them run down strays in exchange for camping rights.

They agree — but unfortunately, we also see Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) begin to figure out that Teonna, her father and Pete (Jeremy Guana) are probably going to end up doing cowboy work as they hide out.

That means they are one step closer to finding them ... especially since Teonna's wanted poster is now in distribution, offering a $250 reward.

Teonna may have another ally in her corner, though. Marshal Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter) is now aware of the fact that Renaud and Kent have been killing natives indiscriminately in their hunt for her, and she vows to bring them to justice.

How Does Season 2, Episode 3 of 1923 End?

The episode ends with Jacob and his crew returning home, where the doctor says he can relieve the pressure of Zane's brain injury — but only by drilling into his head. And since he cannot get to a hospital, he'll have to perform the procedure without anesthesia.

Jack, meanwhile, finds Elizabeth packing to leave, and despite him reminding her of what they mean to each other, she still vows to leave, telling him if he wants to remain together, he will have to accompany her to Boston.

What Happens Next on 1923?

It's anyone's good guess. Will Alexandra makes to Montana? And if she does, will Spencer be waiting there for her, or will he somehow perish in his attempt to get home?

Will Father Renaud and Marshal Kent catch up to Teonna, or will Marshal Fossett intervene?

Will Zane survive his medical procedure, and how will it impact him? Is Elizabeth actually going to leave? And most of all, what is going to happen in the ongoing war between the Duttons and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton)?

New episodes of 1923 premiere each Sunday via the Paramount+ streaming service.

