The wait for season two of 1923 is almost over. After an excruciating two years, fans have just a few measly weeks left before learning the fate of Jacob, Cara, Spencer and the gang.

A trailer dropped for the upcoming season showing Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) under siege at their Montana home as Donald Whitfiel (Timothy Dalton) sets his sights on their property.

Meanwhile, their son Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) desperately tries to make it home in time to help.

While the internet analyzes every frame of the promotional montage, one topic of conversation seems to be a particular way in which a body is disposed of around the 1:30 mark in the trailer.

Watch for yourself:

Does 1923 Reveal the Origin of the Train Station?

The brief scene shows three men heaving a dead body down a mountainside. Sound familiar? The concept is very similar to that of the train station that was made famous in Yellowstone — with some differences, of course.

In this trailer, the landscape looks different compared to the dropoff we see in the Kevin Costner-led series. Also, the body has been wrapped up before being launched down the steep incline which is a far cry from the shoot-and-boot method nearly 100 years later.

Another thing that is different is the men in the clip. Obviously, we can't tell who is in the body bag, but the three men are not members of the Dutton family. Rather, they are the very people our heroes are trying to fight off.

What this means for the family is yet to be seen, but it's likely the concept of throwing your secrets off a cliff could have started in this era of the Dutton saga.

When Does 1923 Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of 1923 arrives on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 23.

