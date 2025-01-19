The first trailer for 1923 Season 2 has dropped, and the new footage shows the Dutton family under attack from multiple enemies as they try to come together to defend everything they've built — or die trying.

The trailer for the second season of the smash-hit Yellowstone prequel aired during the NFL AFC Division Championship game on Sunday evening (Jan. 19).

In the video below, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is trying to make his way home from halfway across the world as his family has come under attack from enemies who want to take their land and develop it into a "playground for the elite."

Chief among those enemies is Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), a wealthy business tycoon who has his sights set on getting the Duttons' land by any means necessary — even if means using violence, as he makes clear in the trailer.

His henchman, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), has become aware of Spencer and his background in World War 1, and since he's a threat to their plans, his solution is simple:

"Kill him," he proposes in the clip. "Kill the whole lot of them."

That's easier said than done, since the clip also features patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) armed and fighting for their lives. In her case, it looks like the fight may have come all the way to the doorstep of the Yellowstone ranch, since she's pointing a rifle out a window and muttering about the sacrifices she makes for the land.

"Defend or Die" is the tag line for the trailer, and it looks like 1923 Season 2 will again offer the signature mix of action, romance, violence and drama that made the first season so compelling.

1923 Season 2 is slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025, on Paramount+.

