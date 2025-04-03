Will ‘1923’ Have a Season 3? Here’s Everything We Know

The 1923 Season 2 finale is just days away, and with so much still up in the air with the various storylines, it makes us wonder: Can they possibly wrap these plots up in just one more episode, or will there be a third season of the beloved Yellowstone prequel?

Where Do the Characters Stand Headed Into the 1923 Finale?

As 1923's Season 2, Episode 6 came to a conclusion, fans appeared impossibly far away from having definitive answers about most of the main plotlines for the season.

Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) had was still on a train that was days away from his family ranch in Montana, which has come under attack by ruthless developer Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton).

Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) was stuck in a car that was stranded in a snowdrift, surrounded by the bodies of the couple who had tried to help her reach Montana, only to die in the attempt. She had no apparent hope of being rescued.

Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his men were mustering for a violent confrontation with Whitfield's men, while Cara (Helen Mirren), Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) and the other men back at Yellowstone struggled with their absence and prepared for a fight of their own.

Teonna (Aminah Nieves) had finally escaped or killed all of her pursuers, but at considerable cost to herself, as both her father and boyfriend had been killed and she was completely alone.

Meanwhile, Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) had been shot to death by traitors to the Duttons who secretly worked for Whitfield — but his wife and family didn't know yet.

With that many plots left that far away from resolution, it's awfully hard to see how 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan can pull the ends together and deliver a satisfying end to the show, which suggests that a third season could be on the way.

The 1923 Season 2 Finale Is Set to Be a Feature Film-Length Episode

When Paramount+ announced in March that Season 2 was a short season with just seven episodes, the streaming network also revealed that the 1923 Season 2 finale will have a run time of two hours, which gives the show a lot more time to wrap each story.

But there are other reasons that 1923 might continue into a third season.

1923 Has Been a Huge Ratings Win for Paramount+

1923 was a hit from the moment it premiered in 2022, bolstered by its huge marquee stars. The show built throughout its first season, but it didn't reach its peak until Season 2, which delivered some of the biggest numbers in Paramount+ history:

The first episode of Season 2 earned 17 million global views, up 41 percent from Season 1.

Season 2 tracked approximately 56 percent ahead of Season 1 in overall streaming numbers.

1923 Season 2 has earned approximately 77 million social views, 11 times larger than the show's Season 1 social presence.

The added profitability of Season 2 could very well factor into Paramount asking Sheridan to extend 1923 for at least one more season.

What Has Paramount+ Said About 1923 Season 3?

The network has not weighed in on whether there will be another season of 1923 after the Season 2 finale airs, but don't be surprised if that announcement comes at the end of the finale.

What Have the Stars of 1923 Said About a Third Season?

The show's main stars, Ford and Mirren, have not said anything publicly about the possibility of another season.

However, Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton) has stated in public that the show wraps with Season 2.

“No, no, it’s bookend," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May of 2023. "It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude."

How Does 1923 Season 2 End?

We won't know until the finale actually airs, but Sklenar has said that the script is "probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life," (quote via Forbes).

"I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, you're mindful of where he needs to go. I'm really excited."

How Can I Watch the 1923 Season 2 Finale?

The Season 2 finale of 1923 is set to air via the Paramount+ streaming service on Sunday (April 6).

