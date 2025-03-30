Every fan of the Yellowstone franchise knows that creator Taylor Sheridan doesn't mind playing fast and loose with the lives of his characters if it moves the story where he wants it to go, but he really gave us a hard reminder during this week's episode of 1923.

The show killed off a beloved main character as a reminder that nobody is ever really safe.

Who Dies on 1923 Season 2, Episode 6?

Season 2, Episode 6 of the Yellowstone prequel is titled "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters," and it offers up a series of unforeseen deaths, actually.

But the main one that's going to have people talking at work on Monday (March 31) is the death of Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), who's shot after running into two turncoats who wear livestock agent badges but actually work for Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), unbeknownst to him.

It's one of the most jarring deaths in the history of the Yellowstone franchise, right up there with the deaths of Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) and Elsa Dutton (Isabel May).

His death happens as the Duttons and Whitfield's men under the direction of Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) are headed for an overall violent confrontation, now that word on the street is that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is about to land back in Montana. Creighton and his men need to get to him and kill him at the train station before he can join the fight against them — which is exactly why Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his men have to rescue him before that can happen.

Did Pete Survive the Shootout With Marshal Kent on 1923?

As Episode 5 closed, we saw Pete (Jeremy Guana) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) in a shootout. As it turns out, Pete was killed in that shootout, and that's the last straw for Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche), who tells Kent that he is going his own way because the marshal is just as much in need of justice as the men and boys he indiscriminately murders.

After they exchange harsh words, Kent pushes Renaud too far, and Renaud ends up killing him and going on to look for Teonna (Aminah Nieves) and her father Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) on his own.

What Happens to Teonna Rainwater in 1923 Season 2, Episode 6?

Teonna Rainwater survives in Episode 6 when Renaud finally ends up catching up to her — but she ends up being the only one.

She and her father have already found Pete and Kent dead when Renaud shows up, and he kills Runs His Horse first before confronting Teonna, demanding that she repent of her "savage" Native American beliefs and accept Christianity before he kills her.

She refuses once again and manages to throw coals in his face enough to distract him while she stabs him multiple times and then shoots him with her father's gun. She has managed to live, but lost everything and everyone she knows and loves, and will be moving forward quite literally alone.

What Happens to Spencer During 1923 Season 2, Episode 6?

We don't see Spencer much onscreen during the episode, only briefly on his train, but he plays a major role in the action, anyway, as he is preparing to arrive back in Montana to join his family's fight against the developer trying to take their land.

What Happens to Alexandra in 1923 Season 2, Episode 6?

Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) has been staying with the wealthy society couple who rescued her in Episode 5, and they become friends. After they hear her incredible story, they want to be a part of reuniting her and Spencer — so the husband hatches a plan for them to drive Alexandra to Montana in their personal motor car as an "adventure."

Unfortunately, they misjudge the winter weather significantly, and they encounter distress when they attempt to drive through a snowstorm. When Alexandra wakes up from being asleep in the back seat, she finds her new female friend has frozen to death in the front seat, while her husband has abandoned the car to look for help.

He, too, is dead just yards from the vehicle, leaving Alexandra alone, out of gas and stranded during a blizzard ... and without any apparent help in sight.

What Happens Next on 1923?

There's only one more episode in Season 2 of 1923, and it's coming up next Sunday (April 6). The extra-long episode should answer some of the many questions that are still swirling:

Will the Duttons manage to drive Whitfield away from their land? At what cost? Will more Duttons have to die?

Is Creighton's family truly safe as long as he works for a man as cruel as Whitfield? Or will he eventually use his wife and kid against him?

Will Creighton's disgust for Whitfield ever cause him to turn against his fearsome boss?

Will Elizabeth (Michelle Stafford) leave the Dutton ranch and go back East to have her baby now that Jack is dead? Or will she stay and teach the child in the ways of his father's family and land?

What about Teonna? Where can she possibly end up now that she is completely alone?

1923 airs on the Paramount+ streaming service on Sundays.

