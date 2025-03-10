As Season 2 of 1923 progresses, the fate of nearly every Dutton is in jeopardy.

Elizabeth Dutton is no different, as she has already survived two encounters with wild animals.

Add that to her Season 1 adventures — getting shot, suffering a miscarriage, losing both parents, etc ... — and it's easy to see why Aunt Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) told her that if it wasn't for bad luck, she'd have no luck at all.

New episodes of Season 2 of 1923 stream every Sunday on Paramount+.

Ep. 3 was called "Wrap Thee in Terror," and it focused on Alex's attempts to get into America.

Each week, the Dutton Podcast team breaks down the previous week's episode and theorizes about what's to come. Last week's pod (listen below) also features an interview with Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra.

Spoiler alert: This article will reveal small plot points from the first two episodes of Season 2 of 1923. Leave it to the show itself to reveal what's to come from Elizabeth.

What Happened to Elizabeth on 1923?

During Ep. 2, a rabid wolf attacks Elizabeth Strafford as she's feeding the chickens. This means she needs a series of rabies shots, and she is not a fan.

Until the late 20th century, rabies shots were given in the stomach, making them much more painful than today's shots. That — combined with the bitter cold, having nothing to do, and general homesickness — broke her.

She tells everyone who will listen that she's moving out east as soon as she can. This would mean she's ending her relationship with Jack Dutton, her not-quite husband. However, few people watching think she'll actually leave.

Did 1923 Spoil What Happens to Elizabeth?

Elizabeth seems a bit impulsive, and she's enduring these hard times during amid a very difficult winter. Spring is likely to brighten her mood, and the show offered some proof by way of the official trailer.

Fast-forward to about the 1:36 mark to find Jack and Elizabeth running toward each other in a field of snow. Their embrace feels permanent.

There is more evidence, as well. Official photos find Elizabeth at the ranch over time. She's seen with long hair (above) during what looks to be an essential gunfight. Elsewhere, she's got a cute bob.

This is all to say, Jack need not worry about his bride ditching him. She's much more likely to be attacked by a grizzly bear, or a moose, or a bald eagle.

The Killing Season Trae Patton/Paramount+ loading...

50 Pictures That Tell the Story of '1923' Season 1 It's been two full calendar years since the end of 1923 Season 1. Instead of watching all eight episodes on Paramount+ again, catch up with this detailed photo recap. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes