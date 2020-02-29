20 Years Ago: See What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2000

It seems like just yesterday we were worrying about the Y2K bug and counting down to a new millennium, but looking through photos from awards shows past will remind you how truly long ago the year 2000 was. Pictures from that year's ACM Awards show make 20 years ago feel lightyears away.

The 2000 ACM Awards were held at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 3 of that year. The show now takes place in Las Vegas, Nev., but that move wouldn't come for another two years. The ACMs started in the Los Angeles area and stayed there, at a variety of venues, until 2003.

Dolly Parton hosted the 35th annual ACM Awards ceremony in 2000. You won't see the country icon in the photo gallery below — hey, some moments are simply lost to time! — but you will see Jessica Andrews, SheDaisy and the Kinleys. Remember them?

Shania Twain won Entertainer of the Year at the 2000 ACM Awards, while hot country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took home Male Vocalist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, respectively. Lonestar's megahit "Amazed" was named both Song of the Year and Single Record of the Year.

At the 2000 ACM Awards, the Dixie Chicks' Fly won Album of the Year. The country trio brought a dog with them to the red carpet — we're not sure why, but it made for some cute pictures! Andrews was named Top New Female Vocalist, while a baby-faced Brad Paisley won Top New Male Vocalist, and Clint Black and his wife Lisa's duet "When I Said I Do" took home Vocal Event of the Year.

The 2020 ACM Awards are slated to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and air live on CBS.

