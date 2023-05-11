Hardy’s ‘Truck Bed’ Was Moody + Groovy at the 2023 ACM Awards

Hardy brought the energy to the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11) with an electric performance of "Truck Bed," one of the songs off his latest album, The Mockingbird & the Crow. He took the stage during the live broadcast of the show.

The breakup song got a groovy and futuristic visual treatment during Hardy's performance, with strobe lights a-plenty and a visual of a neon truck spinning on a screen in the backdrop. Most of Hardy's performance was groovy and rhythmic — falling more into the "country" half of his half country, half rock album — but the singer made sure to rock out some during his time onstage, too. The final chorus of "Truck Bed" kicked the energy up a notch, with Hardy screaming along to the beat.

Even his hair seemed to get the memo — by the end of the performance, Hardy's locks were standing straight up with static electricity, which perfectly fit the vibes of the performance.

Leading up to the 2023 ACMs, Hardy was the most-nominated artist of the year with an impressive seven mentions across multiple categories. Before the show even started, he'd taken home two trophies: One for Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and one for Visual Media of the Year, the latter of which was for the music video for his Lainey Wilson duet, "Wait in the Truck."

Hardy's "Wait in the Truck" has a chance to win another trophy tonight: It's nominated for Music Event of the Year.

The 2023 ACM Awards are taking place at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are co-hosting the show, marking the first time that Brooks has hosted any major country music awards show, ever.