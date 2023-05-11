The War and Treaty Deliver Rafter-Raising ‘Blank Page’ at the 2023 ACMs

The War and Treaty brought the crowd to its feet at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11), offering a power-packed performance of their song, "Blank Page."

The duo began their performance seated and facing each other on a dark stage, an old-school microphone between them. The pair held hands and harmonized as they sang to each other, locking eyes and tenderly smiling as if there was no one else in the room.

As the performance went on, the husband-and-wife duo stood up and turned toward the crowd, delivering the powerhouse, soulful vocal runs that have become one of the hallmarks of their music together. Furthering the old-school vibe, the background was styled to look like speakers, with their band's name written in '70s-esque yellow print.

Michael and Tanya Trotter co-wrote "Blank Page," which comes off the track list of their Lover's Game album and was also the title track on a late-2022 EP. In the days leading up to the ACM Awards, the War and Treaty spoke to Taste of Country about their performance, explaining that when they step onstage — even during a high-profile televised performance like this one — they fully immerse themselves in the experience.

"Because the moment is, like, 'What are we saying right now?'" Michael says.

Headed toward the awards show, the War and Treaty also acknowledged two recent, close-to-home tragedies: The late-March school shooting in Nashville that killed six people, and the early-May mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that killed eight and wounded at least seven more.

"This is our way of saying...we will never forget you. And this performance that we're doing is dedicated to that moment," Michael continues.

The War and Treaty have had a breakout year in 2022, and that was reflected in their historic ACM nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year. Not only was the nomination a landmark in their personal careers, but it marked the first time a Black duo had been nominated in the category at the ACMs. The trophy ultimately went to the Brothers Osborne.

The 2023 ACM Awards took place at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks co-hosted the event, marking the first time that Brooks has ever hosted a major country music awards show.