On Thursday, May 8, the ACM Awards will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a big celebration at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

A myriad of country singers will be in attendance to celebrate not only the last year in country music, but also the milestone anniversary of the awards show itself.

Many of those artists have been attending the ACM Awards for decades, and there are those who not only have been to the show, but they've taken home quite a few trophies from these ceremonies.

For instance, let's go back to 2005, when the guest list included names like Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Kenny Chesney, who just so happen to still be big players in the country music game today.

In fact, 20 years ago, Rascal Flatts took home the award for Vocal Group of the Year, which they are nominated for again in 2025.

Of course, the year 2005 was a long time ago, which means many of those attending and winning those awards were, well... younger.

Many have experienced a "glow up" of sorts throughout the years, so we thought we'd round up some old photos of the 2005 ACM Awards winners and couple them with photos from 2025.

Consider it a 2005 class reunion of sorts. Keep scrolling to see the side-by-side photos of your favorite country singers back then and now.

When Are the 2025 ACM Awards?

The 2025 ACM Awards will take place on Thursday, May 8, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A handful of awards have already been announced, with Zach Top winning New Male Artist of the Year and Ella Langley securing the New Female counterpart. The Red Clay Strays were also awarded the New Duo or Group Award.

For more on this year's awards show, we've compiled a list of everything you need to know before the show.