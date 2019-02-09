2019 Grammy Awards: How to Watch

The 2019 Grammy Awards will be airing live on Sunday (Feb. 10) on CBS. Fifteen-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will be hosting the star-studded award show. Keys will be the first female host for the show in over a decade, the event takes place at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Grammy Premiere Ceremony:

Where to stream: Grammy.com

When: 6:30PM ET

Who: Host Shaggy along with presenters Lzzy Hale and Questlove handing out the first prizes of the day.

Grammy Red Carpet Live:

Start time: 5PM ET / 2PM PT

Where to stream: Grammy.com

61st Annual Grammy Awards:

Start time: 8PM ET / 5PM PT

End time: 11:30 PM ET / 8:30PM PT

Watch on TV: Find your CBS station here

Watch online: CBS All Access (You can start a free trial)

FuboTV: Stream live television here (You can start a free trial)

As previously announced, country performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards include Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. All of the country performers are also nominated. Parton will be celebrated by an all-star lineup performing tributes to her on Music's Biggest Night in honor of her selection as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Other performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone for a special performance, H.E.R, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Kane Brown are among the presenters who have been announced for the 61st Grammy Awards. Ballerini and Combs are also both nominated this year.

Other presenters include musicians Leon Bridges, Charlie Wilson, Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, BTS and Cedric the Entertainer. Actors Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Wilmer Valderrama have also been announced to present at the 2019 Grammy Awards.