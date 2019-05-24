Today has revealed its summertime Citi Concert Series on Today lineup for 2019. This year's list of performers includes a number of country artists: Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett and more are all scheduled to take the stage in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza this summer.

Rhett will celebrate the release of his new album Center Point Road with a Today performance on May 31, while Dan + Shay will perform as part of the Today Summer Concert Series on June 28. Musgraves' performance, meanwhile, is scheduled for July 19.

Jennifer Lopez officially kicked off the 24th annual Today summer concert series on May 6; Sheryl Crow's also already performed as part of the series, on May 23. A full list of remaining shows is below.

Fans can attend the Today summer concert series in person, outside the show's 1A Studio. The entrance to the viewing area is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Access to all of the shows is on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans have been known to camp out for days prior to the events.

2019 Today Summer Concert Dates:

May 31: Thomas Rhett @ Rockefeller Plaza

June 7: Jonas Brothers @ Rockefeller Plaza

June 21: The Chainsmokers @ Rockefeller Plaza

June 28: Dan + Shay @ Rockefeller Plaza

July 12: Maggie Rogers @ Rockefeller Plaza

July 19: Kacey Musgraves @ Rockefeller Plaza

July 26 Andy Grammer @ Rockefeller Plaza

Aug. 16: Aloe Blacc @ Rockefeller Plaza

Aug. 23: Lizzo @ Rockefeller Plaza

Sept. 2: Why Don't We @ Rockefeller Plaza