Poll: Who Should Host the 2020 ACM Awards?

Thursday is the day: The 2020 ACM Awards nominations — and the host — will be announced. Last year, Reba McEntire hosted and did an amazing job.

I personally would love to see Reba and Dolly Parton host the show together. I think the two legends would bounce off of each other really well.

Amber, my co-host of Taste of Country Nights, says she would love to see Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan host together. She said there would be no shortage of a good time with those two on stage hosting.

Who would you like to see host the 2020 ACM Awards?