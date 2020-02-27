The most obvious change for the ACM Awards in 2020 is the new host, but if you closely at the Entertainer of the Year nominees, you'll find a second major shift. If you look even closer, you'll see a major snub and a pleasant surprise.

Four of the five nominees for Entertainer of the Year weren't nominated in 2019, and two have never been nominated. Call it a changing of the guard if you'd like — we will. Thomas Rhett is a nice surprise, but Luke Combs actually got snubbed. Can you figure out why? Country music's Grammy Girl, a country trio and a former ACM Entertainer of the Year winner also got snubbed.

We'll call Blake Shelton's nominations a surprise, only because it's been so long since the Academy recognized his music we just sort of figured they wouldn't any longer. "God's Country" earned three nominations in 2020, making Shelton one of country music's most-nominated artists ahead of the April 5 show in Las Vegas. A pop star tops him, however, which may (or may not) be a surprise.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and will broadcast live via CBS.

