2020 CMA ‘Best of Fest’ Performances: Full List

More than a decade's worth of hit country music performances and collaborations will be brought back for 2020 CMA Best of Fest. The full setlist includes spots for Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and so many more of the genre's biggest hitmakers.

Lambert's performance of "Kerosene" from the 2007 CMA Fest in Nashville is the oldest performance to air, while a recently-recorded, socially distanced performance from Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker is the newest. The two men look to have cut their song from the turf in Nissan Stadium, home to so many CMA Fests. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but country fans can still get their fix with this greatest hits broadcast, set for 8PM ET on ABC on Monday (July 13).

Underwood's 2019 collaboration with Joan Jett made the cut, as did a medley of songs from Garth Brooks and one from Rascal Flatts with Little Big Town. Solo performances from Rucker and Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown's famous duet, Maren Morris' 2019 hit and a Brooks & Dunn collaboration help round out the 28-spot performance set list for CMA Best of Fest.

CMA Fest traditionally takes place in early June in Nashville. A television special recapping the previous year's festival has typically taken place on ABC the following August. The 2020 CMA Awards are set for November in Nashville.

2020 CMA Best of Fest Performances:

Blake Shelton + Trace Adkins, “Hillbilly Bone” (2010)

Brad Paisley, “American Saturday Night” (2010)

Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne, “Hard Workin’ Man” (2019)

Carrie Underwood, “Last Name” (2010)

Carrie Underwood + Joan Jett, Medley (2019)

Dan + Shay, “Tequila” (2018)

Darius Rucker, “Wagon Wheel” (2014)

Dwight Yoakam + Dierks Bentley, “Fast As You” (2018)

Eric Church + Lzzy Hale, “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” (2014)

Garth Brooks, Medley (2017)

Jason Aldean, “She’s Country” (2015)

Kane Brown + Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” (2018)

Kelsea Ballerini, “Yeah Boy” (2017)

Keith Urban, “Wasted Time” (2017)

Kenny Chesney, “Summertime” (2009)

Lady A, “Love Don’t Live Here” (2008)

Lil Jax X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, “Old Town Road” (2019)

Little Big Town, “Pontoon” (2012)

Luke Bryan, “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” (2012)

Luke Bryan + Darius Rucker, “Small Town” (2020)

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours” (2018)

Maren Morris, “Girl” (2019)

Miranda Lambert, “Kerosene” (2007)

Rascal Flatts + Little Big Town, Medley (2011)

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road” (2017)

Thomas Rhett, “Life Changes” (2018)

Tim McGraw, “Something Like That” (2010)

Zac Brown Band, “Chicken Fried” (2009)