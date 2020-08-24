A global pandemic can't stop love. Despite having their original plans for marriage proposals or weddings thrown off by COVID-19 restrictions, numerous country artists have still managed to take the next steps in their relationships in 2020.

Maddie & Tae member Taylor Dye wed her fiance, songwriter and producer Josh Kerr, well before virus-related shutdowns began in the United States, while Luke Combs and fiancee Nicole Hocking had to adjust their wedding plans to something much smaller, but just as romantic. Country icon Dwight Yoakam, meanwhile, kept his March nuptials a secret for two months, until sharing the news in early May.

Plenty of proposals have had country singers says "Yes!" in 2020, too. Abby Anderson, Hailey Whitters, Drew Baldridge and more will all soon be hearing wedding bells. Keep reading for the scoop on their special moments.