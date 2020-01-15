Poll: Which New Country Tour Are You Most Excited for in 2020?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

So many 2020 country concert tours were announced in late 2019, and a bunch more were just announced this week. Everyone from Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton to Rascal Flatts (and so many more) are heading out on the road this year.

I think I'm most excited to see Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour in 2020 — I love how his concerts have been including choreographed dancing lately, I'm into that vibe from Thomas.

Amber, my co-host here on Taste of Country Nights, said she is beyond excited to see Brooks & Dunn out on the road this year! That's her favorite country band, and to see them touring again will be such a treat.

Which 2020 country concert tour are you most excited for?

