Backstage at the 2020 Grammy Awards is where you'll find Blake Shelton hanging with Keith Urban, Lil Nas X posing with the night's big winner Billie Eilish and actor Dennis Quaid palling around with everyone.

Quaid is seen with Billy Ray Cyrus in this gallery of the best backstage moments from the 2020 Grammy Awards, but our photogs spotted him with Tanya Tucker and others, too. Dan + Shay got a great opportunity to take a picture with Shania Twain and Bebe Rexha. Bonnie Raitt and John Prine posed for photogs.

But the best moment may have come when Shelton, Urban, Twain, Tucker and Gwen Stefani posed for a photo together. Country truly came to town at the 2020 Grammy Awards — they all might still be partying!

Tucker and Lil Nas X (with Cyrus) were the big country winners from the 2020 Grammy Awards, but performances from those artists plus Shelton and Stefani stood out as Top 5 moments. Take a look at a few or our favorite BTS moments from Sunday night's show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Then see some of our favorite pictures from the actual show.

Here's What You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Grammy Awards