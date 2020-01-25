The 2020 Grammy Awards are just a day away, and some of country music's biggest stars have been in Los Angeles rehearsing for their upcoming performances slated for the live broadcast. Pictures have surfaced of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billy Ray Cyrus and more during rehearsals for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Shelton and Stefani are set to take the stage to perform their current duet, "Nobody But You," which appears on Shelton's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country. Shelton is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country," and he's clearly looking forward to sharing the stage with his longtime love.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together," he told Gayle King in an interview (quote via ABC News), adding, "The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen. And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking."

Lil Nas X is set to perform his breakout single, "Old Town Road," with Cyrus and a host of other guests, and Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are also set to perform. Bonnie Raitt is also slated to pay musical tribute to John Prine, who is receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Click through the gallery below to see country stars rehearsing for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards broadcast, which is set to air on Sunday (Jan. 26) beginning at 8PM ET on CBS, hosted by Alicia Keys.