After a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy of Country Music's Party for a Cause will return in 2021. The event will look a bit different than usual this year, though.

For one thing, rather than taking place in Las Vegas, Nev., in April, ahead of the annual ACM Awards, the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause is set for August in Nashville, ahead of the annual ACM Honors. The charity-focused event has been condensed from multiple days into one as well.

On Aug. 24, Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton and more country stars will play at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. In addition to Yearwood and Guyton, the show will also feature Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion with special guests and Tenille Townes, the ACM announced on Monday (July 19). Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks, and Storme Warren — morning show host on SiriusXM's The Highway — will host the event.

Tickets for the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (July 21) at 10AM CT via Ticketmaster, but ACM Professional Members will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (July 20) at 10AM CT. Tickets begin at $49.50, with three tiers of tickets plus VIP tickets available.

The ACM Party for a Cause benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music. The organization "works to lift lives through the power of music," per a press release; in recent months, that's meant distributing more than $3.5 million to members of the country music community in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 ACM Honors, meanwhile, are set for Aug. 25 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Carly Pearce is hosting the event, at which Ashley McBryde, Lee Ann Womack and more will perform. Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and more country stars will be recognized for special achievements within the industry during the show; 2020 and 2021 studio recording award winners and 2020 industry award winners will also be honored at the event.

Fans interested in attending the 2021 ACM Honors can now purchase both general admission and VIP packages. Visit ACMCountry.com for more information.