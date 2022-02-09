Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen Lead 2022 Faster Horses Lineup

Buckle up, because it's going to be a busy spring and summer filled with festivals, rodeos, fairs and more. While artists are anxious to embark on their own tours, many have loaded their plate with some extracurricular shows: On Tuesday (Feb. 9), Faster Horses Festival announced its full 2022 lineup, with headliners Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen leading a bulky roster.

The three-day camping festival is set to take place in Brooklyn, Mich., from July 22-24. Fans will have musical whiplash bouncing back and forth between the main stage and a "Next From Nashville" stage, reserved for the genre's brightest up-and-coming stars.

On the main stage, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Larry Fleet, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Caitlyn Smith, Cole Swindell, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Morgan Wade and DeeJay Silver will perform.

As for the "Next From Nashville" stage, Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Dillon Carmichael, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Angie K, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Robyn Ottolini, Restless Road and Alana Springsteen are scheduled to play.

Faster Horses Festival, previously named the ACM Festival of the Year, provides a unique fan experience in addition to country music. The three-day, camping festival will announce several non-musical activities for fans to enjoy in the months leading up to the event. Tickets for Faster Horses go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10AM ET.